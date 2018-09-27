Family of missing teenager claims to have found his skeleton

The family of a teenager who went missing from Sohrab Goth last month has claimed that a skeleton of a young man that they found near Super Highway on Wednesday belongs to the missing boy.

Rehan Khan, the 14-year-old son of Bismillah Khan who studied in grade 6, went missing on August 26 when he had left home in Junejo Colony to go play with the neighbourhood children. His family and relatives had been trying to trace him since then, but to no avail.

On September 2, they ultimately approached the Sohrab Goth police and registered a kidnapping case against unidentified people. However, on Wednesday, they found a skeleton from the bushes near Super Highway within the limits of Site Super Highway police station.

The family believes that the skeleton belongs to their abducted child and following its recovery they staged a protest demanding justice. “My son was kidnapped,” Bismillah Khan, the father, said. “The shopkeeper near my home is the witness of the kidnapping.”

According to Khan, the shopkeeper had told the family that he had seen Rehan with the two unidentified men riding a motorcycle and since then Rehan had been missing. The family accused the police of not cooperating with them. “We frequently visited the police station but the police did not take the matter seriously,” Bismillah said. “He (Rehan) could have been found alive if the police had not used delay tactics.”

After receiving information that a skeleton had been found, police officials arrived on site and shifted it to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The family later offered Rehan’s funeral prayers at Gulshan-e-Islam Masjid in Junejo Colony. A large number of people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, also attended the funeral prayers. “No doubt, it is a complete negligence of the police as they did not play their role properly,” the PTI leader said. “The police here are only for collecting donations or extortion.”

Shaikh said four days ago he had also approached the DIG of the area and informed him about the kidnapping of a child but the senior officer also did not take the matter seriously. He added that a case should be registered against the police officials and personnel for negligence.

On the other hand, police officials said that they had made efforts to the find the boy. “It is confirmed that a skeleton of a teenage boy has been found but it is not confirmed that the skeleton belonged to their missing or kidnapped son as we have only found the bones,” said Sohrab Goth SHO Chaudhry Babar Hameed.

“It will be premature to say anything until the DNA report is confirmed.” He added that they had collected samples for DNA analysis and it was yet to be ascertained how the boy was killed. He added they were conducting an investigation.