‘12 Pakistanis die every hour due to heart ailments’

More than 12 persons die every hour – around 288-300 people a day – in Pakistan due to heart attacks and other cardiac illnesses, which should be a cause of concern for the people and the policymakers in the country.

Renowned cardiac surgeon and specialist Dr Saulat Fatimi said this while speaking at a panel discussion held at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday.

The discussion and a medical screening camp were organised by the Aga Khan University Hospital in collaboration with the Health, Environment and Fitness Committee of the press club in connection World Heart Day observed globally on September 29.

Over 200 journalists participated in this camp and the panel discussion, while some of the leading doctors and surgeons from Aga Khan University Hospital, including Dr Saulat Fatimi, Dr Zainab Samad, Dr Javaid Khan and Dr Yawer Saeed.

“Every hour, 12 people die because of heart problems,” Dr Fatimi said and asked the Pakistani population to take preventive measures and adopt a healthy lifestyle. In case a person does show symptoms of heart attack at home, it is best to chew two aspirins as it will control the blood circulation till the time the patient is taken to hospital, he said.

Dr Javaid said smoking kills one hundred thousand people annually in Pakistan and causes other diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart problems.

Dr Zainab highlighted four S’s which can cause health problems: salt, sugar, smoking and stress. “Healthy eating habits can be adopted by adding fruits to your meals and try exercising 3-4 times a week as practice.” These health tips and guidelines shared by the doctors at the Aga Khan University Hospital will be beneficial to the population.

Waqar Bhatti, the health committee’s secretary, said: “The event was a great success and the journalists were really happy to get advice from some of the senior doctors of the Aga Khan University Hospital.”

Dr Asim Belgaumi, chief medical officer, AKUH, joined this event and said, “Our Joint Commission International Accreditation speaks for itself. We assure the highest standards of quality in healthcare.”