Opposition stages walkout over Karachi law and order

The opposition lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday staged a token walkout from the House because they were denied the opportunity to speak on the alarming increase in street crime and child kidnappings in Karachi.

The protest was held as the legislature continued its general discussion on the newly presented provincial government budget for the remaining nine months of the current financial year. On several occasions the provincial assembly witnessed a hostile and tense situation, as lawmakers on both opposition and treasury benches engaged in heated debates as well as traded barbs over the performance and leadership of their rival political parties.

The hostility was instigated when PA Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani denied the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) parliamentary party leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil to speak on the unsatisfactory law and order situation in Karachi.

The speaker said he could not allow discussion on any issue through a point of order when the session was convened only to hold a general debate on the new provincial budget. After Jamil’s request was turned down, legislators belonging to the MQM-P, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) staged a token walkout, following which they held a news conference at the PA building.

They expressed serious concerns over the speaker forbidding them to speak on the increasing instances of street crime, child abductions and other offences. They said the government does not appear serious about maintaining peace in the metropolis.

The PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who has been nominated by the opposition parties for the PA opposition leader slot, said they cannot stay silent on the alarming situation of street crime and kidnappings in the city during the past two months.

Naqvi said Sindh has been in a shambles and the provincial government could not utilise its own budget for the good of the people. Constructing a few schools, hospitals and roads cannot be perceived as concrete development, he added.

Jamil said the provincial government has allocated a whopping Rs102 billion for law and order, but the situation of peace is still far from satisfactory. The opposition was left with no other option but to stage a walkout after been denied the opportunity to speak on such an important issue, he added.

The GDA’s Barrister Hasnain Mirza said that all the opposition political parties stand united on this genuine issue of the people. He said the police have become a symbol of fear and harassment, adding that law enforcers are being used for political victimisation ahead of the by-polls in District Khairpur.

Dept of corruption

Later, after returning to the general discussion, the PTI’s Arsalan Taj Ghumman said that a sizable portion of the provincial budget cannot be utilised for any public good owing to rampant corruption in governance.

Ghumman suggested that the government establish a separate department for engaging in corrupt practices, saying that this new department would work much more efficiently than the other government departments.

He said he recently visited District Kambar-Shahdadkot and witnessed how the public hospital, fire station and higher secondary school there are in a shambles. “The hospital looked like it was in Iraq and had been bombed. It has no pharmacy, laboratory or blood bank. A new block of the facility has been under construction since 2002.”

The PTI’s Ali Khursheedi said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) continued rule in the province has given the people nothing but famine and severe drought-like conditions.

Khursheedi said that even though the PPP has been ruling in Sindh for the third consecutive term, it could not develop a single union council in the entire province to serve as a model. He said that Karachi’s people have been facing a serious water shortage, adding that a special development package should be announced for the city’s development.

The lawmaker said that the performance of the Sindh government’s health and education departments has been nil despite the fact that they were given millions of rupees under the head of their recurring annual budget.

The powers that the local government institutions deserve are yet to be devolved to them in accordance of the provisions of Article 140 of the Constitution, he added. The PTI’s Jamal Siddiqui claimed that certain officials of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board bought some pieces of land and later sold them for the K-IV Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme.

Siddiqui said that owing to such unchecked practices, the cost of the K-IV project has been increased, adding that a non-technical official has been working as project director of the K-IV scheme.

He said that a single company has been given the contract by the Sindh government to install reverse-osmosis water filtration plants in the province, adding that up to 90 per cent of these plants have stopped working after developing defects.

The MQM-P’s Nadeem Siddiqui said that it is high time that the PPP be held accountable for its misdeeds and bad governance because the party has been ruling in the province since the past many years.