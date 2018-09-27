Thu September 27, 2018
Business

MA
Mansoor Ahmad
September 27, 2018

No concessions in the times of crisis

LAHORE: A government with an inexperienced team should be cautious in acceding to the demands of various groups that are against the spirit of genuine reforms needed by the economy. Subsidies, import of used machines, increase in indirect taxes ruin economy like anything.

Pakistan, for instance, is producing reasonable quality tractors at globally competitive prices. In fact the prices of new imported tractors of same quality as produced in the country are 10-15 percent higher.

This is the reason that no one dares to import brand new tractors in Pakistan even at zero percent duty. Past provincial governments even offered equivalent subsidy to the farmers on imported tractors as offered to domestic tractors. This scheme also failed.

With new government in power, someone has come up with the idea of allowing the import of used tractors. This has created panic in the tractor industry and they have made their reservations known to the government.

Suggestions like subsidies, duty reduction, or enhancement that come from some vested interests have the support of bureaucracy as well.

A new government after assuming power first takes briefing from the private sector and then seeks the opinion of the bureaucracy.

If the suggestion was floated in connivance with them then the bureaucracy comes up in support of the private sector demands. Otherwise they take pains to point out flaws in the proposal.

A sensible government planner would be very cautious if the proposal of the private sector is wholeheartedly supported by the bureaucracy.

While making changes in policy the new government should consider its pros and cons. The policymakers should realise that only the high and mighty businessmen have access to power corridors.

They approach the new ministers through mutual friends.

They are the ones, who make presentations to policymakers of all governments and succeed in getting some concessions. They have bureaucrat friends, who help them in their cause.

A sensible planner would first find out the credentials of the private sector should also look into leaders and their past behavior with the previous planners.

It would be worthwhile for the economic planners to reach out to the other players in each sector that have not lobbied with the past government.

They will find that most of them are performing much better than those, who indulge in politics. Suggestions should be sought from them about the way to success.

Take for example the case of textiles which, according to most were in severe stress in Punjab because of high energy cost. Did any planner try to probe if that was the case, if it was then why the textile sector in Karachi was also under stress?

It is true that more mills have closed in Punjab where the concentration of textiles is higher. Many mills have closed down in Karachi as well where energy cost was half that of Punjab.

The equalisation of gas and power tariff throughout Pakistan is a good step but of more than 100 spinning mills that have closed down in Punjab hardly 10-15 percent would be able to revive.

The rest were junk, operating on very old technology. These mills would not revive along with similar mills closed in Karachi.

The new government announced its industrial policy in haste without probing the deficiencies in the domestic industries.

Lower tariff would give better dividend if the internal deficiencies in the industries are also removed.

Asad Umar, the finance minister, increased the withholding rate of bank transactions from 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent for the non-filers. The revenue earned from this tax is nominal. The purpose of this tax is to document the economy.

By increasing this tax the finance minister has opened a dead issue.

The matter would not have been raised by traders so strongly had this tax rate not been increased in the finance bill.

The new government should have asked the Federal Board of Revenue to nab those, who are getting away without coming into the tax net by paying this withholding tax.

Those who are getting payments through bank are traceable and could be asked to furnish the details of his finances.

Reportedly, the governor Punjab, following the traders protest over this withdrawal tax, has assured them that he will convey their reservations to the finance minister.

Comments

