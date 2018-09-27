Qatar to boost gas production

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Doha: Qatar announced on Wednesday plans to boost natural gas production for the second time since a Gulf diplomatic crisis erupted last year pitting the energy-rich emirate against a rival Saudi-led bloc.
The head of state-owned Qatar Petroleum, Saad al-Kaabi, told a press conference that the country intends to raise production by a further 10 percent by 2024, to 110 million tonnes per year. It follows the promise of a 30 percent boost last year.
Doha: Qatar announced on Wednesday plans to boost natural gas production for the second time since a Gulf diplomatic crisis erupted last year pitting the energy-rich emirate against a rival Saudi-led bloc.
The head of state-owned Qatar Petroleum, Saad al-Kaabi, told a press conference that the country intends to raise production by a further 10 percent by 2024, to 110 million tonnes per year. It follows the promise of a 30 percent boost last year.
Comments