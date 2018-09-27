Qatar to boost gas production

Doha: Qatar announced on Wednesday plans to boost natural gas production for the second time since a Gulf diplomatic crisis erupted last year pitting the energy-rich emirate against a rival Saudi-led bloc.

The head of state-owned Qatar Petroleum, Saad al-Kaabi, told a press conference that the country intends to raise production by a further 10 percent by 2024, to 110 million tonnes per year. It follows the promise of a 30 percent boost last year.