In-app vehicle analytics introduced

KARACHI: TPL Trakker has introduced Pakistan’s first-ever in-app vehicle analytics that gives measurable insights into fleet safety and productivity with driver scoring, a statement said on Wednesday.

It will make easier to see how individual and groups of drivers compare to one another over time through driver performance dashboard, it added. Further, the trip analytics feature captures and stores reliable trip data so that businesses can review and take corrective actions to save cost and increase fleet efficiency. Driver scorecard is a driver performance evaluation dashboard, which monitors risky driving habits such as speeding, excessive acceleration, harsh braking and hard cornering, it said.