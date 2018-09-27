Chinese team visits ceramic factories

LAHORE: A delegation from Jiangxi Company, China has expressed keen interest to introduce ingenious patterns of tableware and crockery in ceramics industry during a meeting at Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), a statement said on Wednesday.

The delegation visited the factories of Gujrat and Gujranwala to observe the manufacturing techniques and raw material of tableware being used in Pakistan.

Robin and Fu, representative of Jiangxi Company and head of the delegation said, “We want to establish industrial incubator for technology transfer and to introduce new contemporary designs and techniques to Pakistan in ceramics and porcelain industry.” PCJCCI President S M Naveed said that joint ventures of Pakistani and Chinese businessmen under CPEC had attained new heights of mutual confidence that is giving birth to the new venues of collaboration in trade and investment areas.