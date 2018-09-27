Thu September 27, 2018
Business

September 27, 2018

Hashoo Group vows to boost tourism

PESHAWAR: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Hashoo Group, owners of Pakistan's Pearl-Continental and Marriott hotels, and Hotel One Brand, reaffirmed their commitment to boosting tourism in the country,a statement said on Wednesday.

Murtaza Hashwani, chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group, said, “We are the pioneers of hospitality in Pakistan, and we know that tourism has immense potential here.”

“We operate the largest portfolio of hotels across the country, and we plan to add many more in the next few years. From Skardu in the north to Gwadar in the south, and every major city in between — we offer local and international travellers exceptional service at our hotels,” he said.

“Through the Hashoo Foundation, we provide much-needed vocational training to thousands of people who want to work in the hospitality industry. We join the new government in their commitment to building tourism in Pakistan, and we look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of guests to our hotels as more and more people take the opportunity to explore this beautiful country.”

Comments

