PBC hosts training sessions

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC), in partnership with International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance, hosted a three-day training sessions to enhance women’s employment opportunities.

Chief executive officers, board directors, and c suite executives of listed companies and banks, as well as regulatory agencies attended the sessions held from September 24 to 26, a statement said on Wednesday.

Participants were trained on the business case for gender diversity in leadership, navigating biases that women face in the workforce and strategies for implementing change.

Khawar Ansari, regional program manager for Corporate Governance at IFC’s Middle East and North Africa said the program was the first of its kind in Pakistan, which aimed at developing skills of men as well as women leaders to add value to business.