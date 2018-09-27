Stocks extend losses amid economic uncertainty

KARACHI: Lukewarm interest from financial institutions resulted in further downward correction at the stocks market for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, dealers said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said activity continued to be lacklustre as participants waited for the government to take key economic measures.

“We expect the market to be slightly negative and activity to continue to be dull as market participants wait for development from IMF (International Monetary Fund) staff’s visit to Pakistan and clarity on possible electricity price hike,” Badar added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 0.31 percent or 126.39 points to close at 40,909.91 points, while its KSE-30 shares index fell 0.56 percent or 111.46 points to end at 19,904.56 points.

As many as 370 shares were astir today; of which, 104 moved up, 237 retreated, and 29 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 126.442 billion shares compared with the turnover of 101.660 billion shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed lower in the post major earnings announcements at PSX on concerns of economic uncertainty.

Oil and baking sector outperformed amid surging global crude prices and rising banking spreads.

Asian Development Bank’s cut in growth outlook by one percentage point to 4.8 percent for the current fiscal year invited late session’s sale-off.

“Government’s plans for major cut in PSDP (public sector development program) and concerns for global equity sell-off played a catalyst role in bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Mostly the cement shares were on the downhill course on market talk that cement sales showed meager growth in the first three months of the current fiscal year because of the slower growth in economy and the government’s decision to restrict non-filers from buying homes above four million rupees.

Analysts said though the government decided to remove the restriction through amendment in the Finance Act 2018 market participants are wary of implementation of the decision.

Tractor shares were down for the third consecutive session on government’s move to allow import of reconditioned or second-hand tractors.

Automakers decided to meet the government’s officials to convince them that imports of tractors would hit the local tractor industry as well as the entire economy with more than 300 auto spare parts being used in manufacturing and import likely to bruise their production.

Highest gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs175.47 to close at Rs7,300/share, and Shezan International, rising Rs31.45 to finish at Rs660.45/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Island Textile, down Rs78 to close at Rs1,549/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, falling Rs66.67 to finish at Rs1,266.83/share.

Dolmen City recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 20.197 million shares. K-Electric Limited with a turnover of 4.366 million shares recorded gain of Re0.0.03 to close at Rs5.33/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Unity Foods Limited, recording a turnover of 8.044 million shares. The share lost Rs1.51 to end at Rs28.43/share.