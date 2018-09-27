Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Business

Mehtab Haider
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt eyes Rs20bln through RDs on 1,800 items

ISLAMABAD: Government is expected to generate Rs20 billion during the current fiscal year of 2018/19 through regulatory duties on 1,800 items proposed in the mini-budget, officials said on Wednesday.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Member Customs Zahid Khokhar said the government decided to increase regulatory duties on 1,800 items at different rates with an objective to discourage imports of luxury and unnecessary items.

“We have made efforts to overcome trade imbalance and improve balance of payment situation,” Khokhar told media at the Parliament House.

The government also proposed increase in regulatory duty on import of cellular phones valuing $60 and above of any brand through the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018, and is expected to collect Rs4.4 billion on account of the levy in the current fiscal year. It proposed increase in regulatory duties on expensive mobile phones in the range of 10 to 20 percent. A flat tax rate of Rs250 per handset will continue to be charged.

Officials said the government has already tabled Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018 before the parliament, but it didn’t present the list of items on which regulatory duties were proposed to be increased.

“First the federal cabinet will grant approval to items on which the RD was proposed to be increased then the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) will issue notifications to this effect,” an official said.

The proposed changes in the rate of regulatory duties falls into jurisdiction of the federal cabinet, while the FBR is empowered to issue statutory regulatory orders (SROs) so there appears no obligation on the government to present list of items.

Khokhar said the government decided to make four slabs for imposition of regulatory duties on import of expensive mobiles and higher duty would be imposed on higher value of mobiles.

Earlier, Chairman FBR Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that the government decided to present a summary before the federal cabinet for restoration of income and sales taxes exemption available to federally- and provincially-administered tribal areas (Fata and Pata) before their merger with Khyber Pakhtahunkhawa.

The FBR team said the exemptions available to Fata and Pata would be made available after the implementation of merger, for next five years.

Senators said the situation in the tribal areas warranted for providing tax relief for the next five years.

Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Finance Farooq Naek said they could not support any illegal demand as customs duty and federal excise duty are already applicable in the areas so the committee could not recommend waiving such taxes.

The FBR team assured the committee that the summary moved to the cabinet would restore tax exemptions, which were available before the merger.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Amitabh Bachchan evades question on Nana Patekar harassment allegations

Amitabh Bachchan evades question on Nana Patekar harassment allegations

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot