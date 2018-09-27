Govt eyes Rs20bln through RDs on 1,800 items

ISLAMABAD: Government is expected to generate Rs20 billion during the current fiscal year of 2018/19 through regulatory duties on 1,800 items proposed in the mini-budget, officials said on Wednesday.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Member Customs Zahid Khokhar said the government decided to increase regulatory duties on 1,800 items at different rates with an objective to discourage imports of luxury and unnecessary items.

“We have made efforts to overcome trade imbalance and improve balance of payment situation,” Khokhar told media at the Parliament House.

The government also proposed increase in regulatory duty on import of cellular phones valuing $60 and above of any brand through the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018, and is expected to collect Rs4.4 billion on account of the levy in the current fiscal year. It proposed increase in regulatory duties on expensive mobile phones in the range of 10 to 20 percent. A flat tax rate of Rs250 per handset will continue to be charged.

Officials said the government has already tabled Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018 before the parliament, but it didn’t present the list of items on which regulatory duties were proposed to be increased.

“First the federal cabinet will grant approval to items on which the RD was proposed to be increased then the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) will issue notifications to this effect,” an official said.

The proposed changes in the rate of regulatory duties falls into jurisdiction of the federal cabinet, while the FBR is empowered to issue statutory regulatory orders (SROs) so there appears no obligation on the government to present list of items.

Khokhar said the government decided to make four slabs for imposition of regulatory duties on import of expensive mobiles and higher duty would be imposed on higher value of mobiles.

Earlier, Chairman FBR Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that the government decided to present a summary before the federal cabinet for restoration of income and sales taxes exemption available to federally- and provincially-administered tribal areas (Fata and Pata) before their merger with Khyber Pakhtahunkhawa.

The FBR team said the exemptions available to Fata and Pata would be made available after the implementation of merger, for next five years.

Senators said the situation in the tribal areas warranted for providing tax relief for the next five years.

Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Finance Farooq Naek said they could not support any illegal demand as customs duty and federal excise duty are already applicable in the areas so the committee could not recommend waiving such taxes.

The FBR team assured the committee that the summary moved to the cabinet would restore tax exemptions, which were available before the merger.