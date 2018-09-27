SBP likely to push interest rate up by 50 to 100bps

KARACHI: The central bank is expected to raise the benchmark interest rate by 50 to 100 basis points in the monetary policy announcement scheduled on Saturday, as it aims to contain domestic demand and ease pressure on current account, analysts said on Wednesday.

The analysts expected the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to raise policy rate fourth time this year, during a policy review for the next two months, to deal with rising inflation and offset pressure on the balance of payments position.

The SBP increased the key policy rate by 100 basis points to 7.5 percent in the monetary policy in July. It increased interest rate by a cumulative 175 basis points since January.

“We expect the SBP to raise its policy rate by a further 100 basis points this month,” Bilal Khan, a senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank said. “Alongside higher inflation, the need to contain external-account pressures is likely to be a key policy consideration in our view.”

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.8 percent in August compared to 3.4 percent in the corresponding month last year. The SBP revised up its consumer price inflation estimate for the current fiscal year to 6-7 percent from the previous range of 5.5-6.5 percent “mainly due to impact of rupee depreciation and the likely continuation of the twin deficits”.

“External factors, such as higher international prices of commodities, (are) also likely to supplement the increasing trend in inflation,” the minutes of a meeting of the SBP’s monetary policy committee said.

Current account deficit widened to $2.721 billion in the first two months of this fiscal year from $2.477 billion a year ago. The rupee depreciated 15.3 percent against the US dollar in the eight months to July.

The central bank allowed greater market determination of rupee-US dollar exchange from December 2017, responding to continued strong import demand and a large decline in net foreign assets.

Analysts said exchange rate adjustments and monetary tightening would continue in FY2019.

“In our base case, we see rupee/dollar exchange rate to crawl up to 134 and discount rate to reach nine percent by FY19 end,” brokerage Alfalah Securities said in a report. “We see a 50 basis points increase in upcoming monetary policy meeting.”

The brokerage based its estimate on rising core inflation and strong upwards momentum in whole sale prices, “which show that prices at retail level are going to further inflate, and unflagging aggregate demand".

Analysts said banks are unwilling to participate in auction of government securities of longer tenors, which also indicates further hikes in interest rates.

This expectation is further driven by inflationary trends and pressures on the foreign exchange reserves.

The central bank sold Rs736.8 billion worth of short-term government papers at an auction on Wednesday, while yields turned flat.

The cut-off yield on a three-month market treasury bill stood at 7.7500 percent, unchanged from the previous auction held on September 12.

The participation was only seen in the three months treasury bills as traders played safe and secure in the shorter tenors, while maintaining yields. No bids were received for the six and 12 months papers by the banks, the central bank’s data showed.