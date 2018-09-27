Rupee unchanged

KARACHI: The rupee ended steady on Wednesday, as dollar supplies matched the market demand, dealers said.

The rupee closed unchanged at 124.24 against the greenback in the interbank market.

“There was no change in the rupee / dollar parity on balanced demand and supply position,” a currency dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee also traded flat against the dollar. The rupee closed at 125.60 to the dollar during the session.