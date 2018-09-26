FIA arrests Shoaib Sheikh in Axact fake degrees case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Axact Shoaib Sheikh in connection with Axact fake degrees case, officials and sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.

Shoaib Sheikh will be produced before a local court on Wednesday, they added. A senior official of the FIA also confirmed Sheikh's arrest. In July this year, Sheikh and 22 others were sentenced by a district and sessions court to 20 years in prison in total and fined Rs1.3 million each. Sheikh and others were sentenced to three years each under sections 419 and 420 of Pakistan Penal Code, and fined Rs0.3 million each. They were also sentenced to 7 years each under sections 468 and 471, and fined Rs1 million each.

All the penalties will be applied together under section 382 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The court also acquitted three accused – Aisha Shoaib Sheikh, Col (retd) Jamil Ahmed and Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Younas – giving them benefit of doubt. Failure to pay fines under sections 419, 420 and 468 will lead to extension of six months in their jail term on each count. The trial court judge had earlier acquitted Axact CEO and other accused in the case.