Wed September 26, 2018
MB
Mariana Baabar
September 26, 2018

PTI publicly squabbles about Saudi investment deal on social media

ISLAMABAD: Stalwarts of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been publicly squabbling over the social media this past week, causing embarrassment, but as yet there is no clarity nor a final word from Minister for Finance Asad Umer, which now sees an influential Saudi businessman and former editor step in to clarify and asked PTI to refrain from wild conclusions.

In the background are several reports circulating ever since Prime Minister Imran Khan took his first overseas trip to Saudi Arabia that the monarchy has decided to strike a deal of $10 with Islamabad.

The question that is being asked is how much has Saudi Arabia agreed to in the volume of investment and whether any oral agreement came about during the visit?

The first comments came from Information Minister Fawad Chowdhury who announced that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is set to get a major push as Saudi Arabia has agreed to join the multi-billion-dollar project and the Chinese government had been taken into confidence over the decision.

Soon after, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Central Deputy Secretary General Usman Dar took to Twitter to announce that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has struck $10 billion deal with Saudi Arabia.

Other media reports spoke about Saudi Arabia interest in turning Gawadar into an oil city.

But it was PTI’s Central Deputy Secretary General Usman Dar who publicly claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has struck $10 billion deal with Saudi Arabia.

He announced this on Twitter, “Owing to vigorous policies of PM Imran Khan and his team, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia struck an agreement worth $10 billion one month after forming the government.”

This claim of $10 billion was quickly contradicted by Finance Minister Asad Umer, who told Arab News, that the 'quantum and areas' of Saudi investment will be decided in a meeting with the Kingdom’s delegation arriving Pakistan next month.

He also took to Twitter to deny Dar’s claims.

However, Dar still maintains his claims and has not withdrawn or corrected his remarks.

While both the PTI stalwarts were involved in the alleged $10 billion Saudi monetary help, Khaled Almaeena, a former editor of Arab News, also a businessman and close to the Saudi royal family, tweeted, on this correspondent’s timeline “I dont know why the figure 10 billion comes out in news items relating to Saudi Arabia. Please tell these gentlemen to verify facts and stay away from wild conclusions”.

It has been quite since then with the official line being that a Saudi delegation will visit Pakistan in October to discuss trade enhancement and investment visas. The government says that rather than direct aid it earnestly wants the Saudis to invest in Pakistan to fill the external financing gap.

“The prime minister’s visit was meant to make agreements at the highest level with the King of Saudi Arabia and build a stronger relationship. In principle, only verbal discussions have taken place so far.We have discussed trade-related issues, foreign direct investment, visa fees, and issues faced by our laborers”, Asad Umer told Arab News.

He added that when the Saudis visit decisions will be made here in Pakistan about trade enhancement and investment hoping that these steps would mitigate the balance of payments crisis.

