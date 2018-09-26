SC allows in-camera briefing in Asghar Khan case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to give an in-camera briefing in the famous Asghar Khan case.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing on implementation of the apex court’s landmark judgment in the case.

Appearing on notice, DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon requested for an in-camera briefing. He submitted that some facts about the case could only be disclosed separately.

Approving the request, the chief justice said no institution was above the law and all facts should be brought before the nation.

The defence ministry submitted a report to the bench through Additional Attorney General for Pakistan Nayyar Rizvi. The report said a “court of inquiry” had been formed by the defence authorities to probe into alleged involvement of military officers in distribution of funds to politicians during the 1990 general elections. According to the report, the competent authority had convened a court of inquiry in the instant case and a convening order had been issued.

The report stated that a lieutenant general headed the court whose members had also been appointed.

“Furthermore, in this regard communication has also been established with the Federal Investigation Agency”, says the report, adding that assistance will be provided to them as and when required.

In 1996, Asghar Khan had moved the Supreme Court, alleging that two senior army officers and the then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto's defeat in the polls.