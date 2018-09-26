Govt urged to build mini-hydel power plants in remote areas

ISLAMABAD: The government was asked in the Senate Tuesday to install mini-hydel power plants on war-footing in areas, where electricity was yet to reach and accord priority to Balochistan, where about 75 percent population was still without this vital facility.

Senators were speaking on the House special committee report on circular debt,which was later adopted by the Senate. Senator Raza Rabbani, on a point of public importance, said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had given birth to numerous questions, for which the government should take the parliament into confidence. He wanted Prime Minister to make a statement thereon in the Senate.

He said that three versions of PM’s visit were circulating these days adding that according to the information minister the Saudi leadership had been assured that their country would be given strategic support.

Rabbani continued that the prime minister in his interview to Saudi media said that Pakistan would not allow any country to attack Saudi Arabia. This statement of the prime minister, Rabbani insisted, has given birth to several questions.

He questioned whether Pakistan would fight a war for Saudi Arabia and asked was there any defence agreement took place or being negotiated between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. “I just want to know if [God forbid] whether Pakistan will send its troops to Saudi Arabia if it comes under attack,” he questioned.

Rabbani also raised the issue of Pakistan’s invitation to Saudi Arabia to join multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, saying the parliament must be told whether China was taken into confidence before inviting Saudi Arabia to join CPEC.

He insisted that new foreign policy should be framed in light of the views of the parliament, as it was the supreme institution and cautioned that any attempt to keep the parliament in abeyance with regard to foreign policy of the country would be resisted.

Rabbani dubbed the decision of having a National Assembly’s committee on anomalies in the conduct of elections a blow to the unity of Parliament and its supremacy.

He also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of having made the Senate, the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies commit constitutional violation with regards to the presidential election for it failed to comply with clause 4 of Article-41 of the Constitution by not holding timely electoral exercise for the head of state.

Rabbani explained that under the Constitution, the Election Commission was bound to conduct the presidential poll within 30 days, following the general election on July 25, but it could not do so.

While speaking in the Senate on the third report of the Standing Committee on Interior on general Election, 2018, he came up with a number of arguments to claim the unity, supremacy and jurisdiction of the Parliament had been dealt a blow by the government vis-à-vis the NA committee on alleged rigging, which he termed as the House committee and not a parliamentary committee.

He noted it was regrettable that in the very first session, following the presidential address to the Parliament, the parliamentary unity and supremacy received a setback, as contrary to a parliamentary committee, Minister for Foreign Affairs moved a motion in the National Assembly with an explanation that senators would not be part of the committee, as the elections pertained to the National Assembly.

“If this is the standard to form a panel on elections,then it means the concern of one House is not of relevance to the other House. This way, the parliamentary jurisdiction will be restricted to an extent that if one House will summon someone, he will say, this is not the concern of the other House, therefore, he will not present himself before the legislature,” he noted.

Rabbani charged that the minister served a blow to the parliamentary jurisdiction by saying that the Senate was not needed in the committee for the election was held for the National Assembly. “Then there is a maxim that you can’t be the judge of your own cause. You will be raising your voice against rigging and then adjudicating too at the same time. This runs contrary to parliamentary traditions,” he said.

“Truth is bitter but you should hear it with patience,” he retorted amid thunderous desk-thumping by opposition senators, when PTI Senator Muhammad Azam Swati rose to find out was there a debate going on the role of the National Assembly and the Senate.

He also called it another blow to the parliamentary traditions, when it was announced that the chairman of the NA House Committee would be appointed by Prime Minister and this was the office of the NA Speaker House and the National Assembly.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani assured the House that he had talked to the NA speaker earlier in the day and there would be a parliamentary committee with representation from both Houses. He also said that if the committee were to be of only NA members, then it would be an NA House committee only.

PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid the Senate had a role in the formation of a caretaker set-up and the appointment of Election Commission members, then how could it be kept out of the accountability of both regarding the July 25 general election.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Prime Minister in his first speech made a commitment to the opposition, which was fulfilled accordingly in the shape of NA committee without the opposition going for a sit-in for 129 days or agitation, facing tear-gas, baton-charge and killings.

PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar alleged the establishment was perpetually negating the Parliament’s supremacy and the people’s right to elect their representatives. He insisted the parliamentary commission must have members from both Houses.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini regretted that Balochistan was the richest province in terms of natural resources but the poorest in every walk of life from other provinces. He pointed out marble was being taken out from his province while the marble city was set up in Karachi.

Ex-minister for interior Abdul Rehman Malik sought action for those responsible for piling up of circular debt. He alleged that Sindh was discriminated against despite massive potential for wind energy.

JI Senator Sirajul Haq called for economic documentation to find out, who were rich and who were poor and that there should be accountability of those, having a role in circular debt build-up.

PTI Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak proposed that mini-hydel power plants be established in far-flung areas while as many as 364 such plants were installed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last five years. The cost of electricity, he noted, was very low.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi said that no one would be allowed to bully or humiliate political opponents in the country. He was giving response in the Senate regarding registration of a fake FIR against Hafeez Buzdar Baloch, who contested election against the Chief Minister of Punjab and the alleged incident of torturing of his family members. The Minister said after conducting a thorough investigation, it had been found that the Punjab Chief Minister had nothing to do with the incident.