NAB files reference against directors of former teleco

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference in Accountability Court Islamabad against Javed Feroz s/o Firoz-ul-Arfeen, Shahid Feroz s/o Firoz-ul-Arfeen, and six other directors of M/s Pakcom Ltd (Instaphone) in the matter of willful default by Pakcom (Ltd) on account of license renewal fee.

According to details, PTA on 15.04.2005 gave option to Pakcom (Ltd) of either switching to Global System for Mobile (GSM) with 10 + 10 Mhz frequency bands OR Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) with 7.38 + 7.38 Mhz frequency bands.

Pakcom (Ltd) selected CDMA and signed the licence and first installment of licence fee amounting to $14.55 million was paid by M/s Pakcom Ltd on 18-04-2005.

In 2005, M/s Millicom (foreign investor) was the major shareholder of M/s Pakcom who left Pakistan and sold its shares to remaining directors of M/s Pakcom i.e. Javed Feroz and six others. In 2006, M/s Pakcom provided an undertaking to the Pakistan Telecommunication (PTA) that all the liabilities would be borne by them.