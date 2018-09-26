Transgenders still facing barriers in exercise of right to vote

ISLAMABAD: In the presence of progressive legislative and policy measures to facilitate transgender people and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process, these individuals faced attitudinal and environmental barriers in the exercise of their right to vote and to observe elections on an equal basis with others during the general election 2018.

Preliminary findings of experiential study conducted by the Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan, (CIP) suggest that voters with disabilities and disabled election observers largely found polling stations inaccessible but the police, security staff and polling staff were helpful and voters with disabilities were given preference in casting their votes as required by the Elections Act, 2017.

The study also shows that while the provision of allowing voters with disabilities to cast their votes through postal ballots was a step in the right direction, disabled voters found the process of casting vote through postal ballot cumbersome and confusing. However, it would emerge from the detailed analysis of the experiences shared by Election-Day Observers (EDOs) and voters as to what extent these and voters with disabilities faced attitudes of pity or respect or any other attitudes.

The study suggests that transgender voters found law enforcement officials helpful and were given preferential treatment by polling staff in casting their votes in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi whereas the incidents of harassment of transgender voters were reported from Peshawar and Quetta.

The accreditation cards issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to 25 transgender observers in Karachi were confiscated by the Sindh Home Department citing security reasons.