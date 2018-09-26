Amal’s death: SC forms body to probe persons responsible for her death

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday constituted a two-member special committee to investigate and identify people responsible for killing of a 10-year-old Amal, who lost her life during an alleged crossfire between police and robbers that occurred in Karachi’s Defence last month.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard a suo motu case regarding the death of Amal in Karachi.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken notice of the incident which had raised two serious questions ie failure of well-known hospital in providing emergency aid as required by law and apparent irresponsible firing by the police.

The apex court after hearing the instant matter, constituted a committee comprising Faisal Siddiqui and Umaima Mansoor.

The committee will require suggesting amendments necessary for police training, regulations and treatment of injured persons in hospitals. The court ruled that the committee can get support and advise of advocate general of Sindh, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice observed that innocent Amal lost her life due to alleged negligence first on the part of Karachi police, and then the administration of National Medical Centre (NMC) in DHA. It’s a tragic incident that needs a thorough investigation”, chief justice remarked and questioned as to whether the police that fired was well-trained. He further said some principles are required to set for avoiding such type of incidents.

At the outset of hearing, parents of Amal appeared before the court and narrated the story of that tragic incident. Beenish, mother of Amal recalled that they were travelling from Korangi Road towards FTC when a man approached us at the signal and asked us to hand over everything. She submitted that there was a lot of traffic at the signal at the time.