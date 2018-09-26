Elders protest Indian army chief’s threats

WANA: The residents of various areas in Barmal tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday took out a rally to protest the Indian army chief’s threats to Pakistan.

The protest was staged in Barmal tehsil near Angoor Ada. Led by Maulana Aasamuddin Wazir, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India, they vowed that they would fight along with the soldiers to defend the country.