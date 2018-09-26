Candidates decry poor arrangements in PMS exam halls

PESHAWAR: The poor arrangements at some of the halls for the ongoing examinations for the Provincial Management Services (PMS), especially the non-availability of electricity and drinking water troubled the candidates.

A serious situation was observed at the Government Hasnain Sharif Government Higher Secondary School City-1 Peshawar where the candidates faced hardships due to suspension of power supply and lack of drinking water.

Some candidates complained that it was very hot and they could not focus attention on their paper properly.

They said the answer sheets were affected by sweating hands, adding the government should have made proper arrangements before allotting the examination hall. The candidates said alternative arrangements should have been made in case of the unusual power cuts.

The school administration officials, on the other hand, said that they have been facing problems due to the under-construction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. They feared that power supply would remain cut off in the remaining papers due to the construction work in front of the school.