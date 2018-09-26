Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

National

BR
Bureau report
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police arrest three robbers posing as security personnel

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have busted a gang that used to rob people while impersonating as officials of the security forces and arrested its three members, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Cantonment Peshawar, Waseem Riaz, told a press conference that three members of a gang were arrested who were involved in looting people after introducing themselves as security personnel.

“The Police also recovered uniforms, a double cabin pick-up, two Kalashnikovs and Rs 1.5 million from the accused,” he added.

The official said the accused were traced while working out a robbery from a flour mills owner.

The owner of the flour mills, Abbas Shah, told the police that on July 27, he along with his father was on way to the mills when a black double cabin pickup intercepted them.

The occupants of the pickup introduced themselves as officials of a security agency searched their vehicle and collected Rs4.1 million and mobile phones from them.

The occupants of the double cabin vehicle escaped pointing guns at Abbas and his father.

Waseem Riaz said that the police worked out the case and arrested three members of the gang including Azam of Waziristan, Ijaz Ahmad of Bara and Sarzameen of Charsadda.

The incidents of robberies, snatching and burglaries have recorded a surge in different rural, suburban and even urban parts of Peshawar in the last several weeks.

The residents of various areas in the southern parts of the provincial capital are scared after rumours about a major group or groups of dacoits and robbers who forced their entry into houses, take people hostage and loot all the valuables.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump