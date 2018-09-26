INGOs registration: 7 ambassadors express concern in letter to state interior minister

ISLAMABAD: The ambassadors to Pakistan of the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Norway, Switzerland and the European Union (EU) have jointly written a letter to the new government to express their concern over the tightened registration process for international non-government organisations (INGOs).

In it, they stated that the registration process has further narrowed the operational space for international partners engaged in development cooperation in Pakistan.

“We are writing to express our concerns about the recent developments in the registration process for INGOs as we are afraid that they may negatively impact our development cooperation with Pakistan,” read the ambassadors' letter to Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi.

A copy of the letter has been made available to The News.

"You may be aware that the work of INGOs advances many of the priorities of the new government, including economic growth, agriculture development, water conservation, and social services - including helping Pakistan's poorest," the seven ambassadors wrote.

They stated that the INGO sector had collectively reached 34 million people in Pakistan with humanitarian relief and development assistance in 2017 alone. The envoys acknowledged that it is essential that development partners and INGOs comply with the laws and policies of Pakistan. They also expressed support for the need for development assistance to be fully transparent and for partners working in Pakistan to be held accountable. “However, we are concerned about the implementation of some of these policies and their impact on our, and our partners’, ability to operate,” they wrote.

The ambassadors referred to their discussions with the last government. After the launch of the INGO registration policy framework in 2015, 141 INGOs applied for registration. The work of 66 INGOs was approved by the end of 2017 but, “to our great concern”, 21 INGOs were informed that their registration was not accepted.

They said the letters received by the INGOs provided no explanation as to why their requests for registration were rejected. The time given to cease operations was 60 days and the time-frame for appeals was 90 days, meaning that INGOs risked having to close operations before their appeals were concluded.

The ambassadors’ previous letter of December 18, 2017 had requested that INGOs whose registrations had not been accepted be given a specific justification, based on transparent guidelines and further guidance on the appeal process.