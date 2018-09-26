Body formed to review Nacta’s role, performance

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to review the role and functioning of National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) and constituted a committee to formulate its well-defined mandate within a week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for revisiting the role of Nacta to make it a truly proactive organisation in view of the new ground realities. Chairing the first-ever meeting of the board of governors of the authority here Tuesday at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the overall performance of the authority was threadbare reviewed. The national coordinator Nacta briefed the meeting about the mandate and the role of the organisation since its establishment as a premier body for policy formulation and implementation of national terrorism and counter violent extremism strategy.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the progress on implementation status of the 20-points National Action Plan (NAP). The prime minister said Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism. He said in this struggle Pakistan has offered the highest sacrifice of lives of thousands of civilians and security personnel. Lauding the services and contributions of the armed forces, intelligence agencies, police, law enforcement and security agencies, the prime minister said improved security situation today was the result of combined efforts of all stakeholders.

Imran Khan deplored the fact that not even a single meeting of the Board of Governors of Nacta could be convened since its inception, and said this negligence by the previous government led to lack of focus in improving functioning of an important organisation.

The meeting was attended by ministers for Defence, Finance, Law, chief ministers of the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK prime minister, MoS Interior, DG-ISI, Secretary Interior, national coordinator Nacta, chief secretaries and IGs of police and senior officials.

In the meanwhile the prime minister also chaired a briefing on functions of ministry of Climate Change at the PMO. Advisor to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam Khan, Secretary Climate Change Khizar Hayat Khan and senior officials were present during the meeting.