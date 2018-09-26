Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

Top Story

AFP
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

EU announces legal entity to maintain business with Iran

UNITED NATIONS: The European Union said Monday its members would set up a payment system to allow oil companies and businesses to continue trading with Iran in a bid to evade sanctions after the US withdrew from a nuclear agreement.

Iran and the European Union announced their defiance towards US President Donald Trump´s administration after high-level talks at the United Nations among the remaining members of the accord. The countries said in a statement that they were determined “to protect the freedom of their economic operators to pursue legitimate business with Iran.” With the United States and the dollar dominating so much of global trade, the statement said the new mechanism would “facilitate payments related to Iran´s exports (including oil) and imports, which will assist and reassure economic operators pursuing legitimate business with Iran.”

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, speaking at the United Nations alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said the countries were still working out the technical details. “In practical terms, this will mean that EU member states will set up a legal entity to facilitate legitimate financial transactions with Iran and this will allow European companies to continue to trade with Iran in accordance with European Union law and could be open to other partners in the world,” she told reporters.

She said that the remaining members of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — would also maintain their commitments to support Iran on civilian nuclear energy. “The participants recalled that these initiatives are aimed at preserving the JCPOA, which is in the international interest,” she said.

In line with findings of UN inspectors, Mogherini reiterated that Iran has been in compliance with the nuclear agreement — under which Tehran drastically scaled back its nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions.

The agreement was sealed in 2015 in a signature achievement for then US president Barack Obama. Trump pulled out of the agreement in May, describing it as a “disaster” and quickly moving to reimpose sanctions on Iran. Despite the protests of the European Union, a number of business including French energy giant Total and carmakers Peugeot and Renault as well as Germany´s Siemens and Daimler have already suspended operations in Iran for fear of triggering US sanctions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump