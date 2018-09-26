Politicians meet Nawaz, discuss issues, offer condolences

LAHORE: Political leaders and notables from various sections of society met Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence on Tuesday and offered condolences on the death of his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Pir Sahib Pagara, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Gohar Ali Shah, Abid Sher Ali, Yousaf Sallahudin, Tehmina Daultana, Actor Sohail Ahmed and others met the former PM and prayed for the late Kulsoom Nawaz.

Speaking to the media outside the residence, Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Sherpao said the opposition parties were with the PML-N. He said that the PTI government had no idea how to run the country and were fixated with opening Prime Minister House and Governor’s Houses for people while doing nothing to address the real crisis. He said that the government was busy formulating committees and even failing at that. He said that his party had advocated for Bhasha and Mohmand Dam in the past and believe that these should be built. However, three provinces had objected to the construction of Kalabagh Dam and while QWP respects the CJ, the need to save the federation is tantamount.

He said that all those including Pervez Musharraf, who are abroad feeling legal action, should return or be brought back to face the courts.