Govt forms body for issuance of govt ads

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has constituted a ‘content committee’ to approve the issuance of government advertisements to the print and electronic media, said a notification.

The notification was issued on September 17 (Monday), Geo News reported. The committee includes information ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Balochistan and special assistant to prime minister on media Iftikhar Durrani and Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

The notification signed by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry stated: “no advertisement should be released to print or electronic media by the provincial or federal governments without prior approval of the committee.”