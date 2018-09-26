Modi’s chartered flights cost Indians Rs64b

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits have cost the state exchequer a whopping 378 crore Indian rupees (Rs64 billion Pak rupees) only on hiring chartered flights. His trip to France, Germany and Canada in April 2015, during which the controversial defence deal for purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets was signed, was the costliest travel involving Rs 31.26 crore.