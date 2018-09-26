Corruption and politics can’t go together: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said he will follow the parliamentary tradition of appointment of Opposition Leader in the NA as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In a panel Interview with The News, Jang and Geo News here at the Parliament House, the NA Speaker said the time has come that all the state institutions should go for new social contract for creating the national consensus on the national issues.

In his first ever interview to any media house after being elected as the NA Speaker, Qaiser shared his vision to turn into the NA into real voice of the people rather than keeping it as a debating club, and to ensure the supremacy of the Parliament where all the national issues be discussed to create national harmony.

Qaiser was of view that there was a need for legislation to eradicate corruption as he believes that corruption and politics could not go together. “I also believe that corruption in politics is a tantamount to high treason,” he said.

He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to allocate Prime Minister Question Hour in the NA for him to respond to the queries of legislators as a ‘bold initiative’ saying that the Parliament would be strengthened with this act. “The Parliament always gets strengthened when the Prime Minister is present in the Parliament. The Parliament will also strengthened when the government will take it seriously,” he said.

Qaiser believes that the time has come for politicians to move forward with collective thinking rather than individual thinking to take the country onto the path of development. “There should be a national agenda on the matters of national security, economy, water security, energy and on education,” he said. He said he held initial talks with major opposition parties including the PML-N, PPP, MMA and other parties for creating consensus on national issues. “I have planned that once the Finance Bill is approved from the National Assembly, I will bring national issues for debate in the House to create consensus on the national issues,” he said.

The NA Speaker shared his view on relations with Afghanistan saying that he will play his due role to have better diplomatic and parliamentary relations with Afghanistan.

He said, “We should review our matters and all state institutions should have to go for new social contract to run affairs of the state.” Qaiser that he aims to make the NA a policy body rather than restricting it only to debating club and for this reason he has decided to bring the core issue at the forum of the assembly so that detailed discussion be made to make the directions for resolution of matters of national importance. “The active role of the parliament in the decision making would help for resolution of people’s issues,” he said.

He said he would act as custodian of the house and take along opposition and treasury benches and will not bulldoze parliamentary business, adding that he would work in consultation with the whole NA. He stressed the need for governing the country through consensus and the NA is the forum where it could be achieved. He said the country was facing many internal and external challenges adding criticism for the sake criticism is not good for anyone. “To activate standing committees, it is necessary that experts of different issues were invited there for feedback on different issues so that comprehensive policies are made for the resolution of issue,” he said.

He said at the moment the country was facing a challenge of providing employment to the youth and “we have to provide them better future”. “While at the other hand, overseas Pakistan were also returning to the country and they were also facing problems of unemployment,” he said.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will guarantee better future of the Pakistan. He said it was responsibility of the Parliament and national leadership to move ahead with the vision of Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On the ongoing tussle on misrepresentation of Senate in the special committee to probe allegations of rigging in the General Elections 2018, he said the leadership of the political parties including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others had agreed for the constitution of the Special Committee of the National Assembly to probe the allegations of the rigging. “If the national leadership could decide to give the representation to the Senate in the committee then he would have no objection but so far it was a special committee of the National Assembly,” he said.

Asked whether the Special Committee of the National Assembly would have sweeping powers to summon anyone for investigation or not, the NA Speaker said the committee would frame its Terms of Reference and would have complete independence to convene anyone for investigation and could also get the assistance of any institution.

In reply to another question with regard to Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, he said the Kashmir Committee chairman should be such a person who is educated and has the commitment with the cause of Kashmir.

On the issue of standing committees of the National Assembly, the Speaker said the previous formula of awarding chairmanship of the committees as per numerical strength of treasury and opposition parties is convincing.

He said it was his desire to make coming generations proud through his work. He said viable legislation is a must to eradicate the corruption. “I believe that the politicians who are involved in corruption should be declared traitors,” he said.

Qaiser said the committee system was basis for better performance of the Parliament. “Courses would be conducted for committee members improving their efficiency,” he said.

He said he would consult formers speakers Syed Fakhar Imam, Dr Fehmida Mirza and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former chairman of the Senate, Muhammadmian Soomro to get benefit from their experiences.

He aims to revive and activate the forums of “speakers” from all four provincial assemblies. The NA Speaker vowed to strengthen the Parliament so that democracy is flourished. “When the bureaucracy does not respect the Parliament, its role is restricted to a debating club,” he added.