Wed September 26, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
September 26, 2018

When you speak, cases are formed, says Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said the corruption cases initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were politically motivated, Geo News reported.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, the senior PPP leader, who is accused of owning assets beyond his means of income, said, "The issue as simple as this...when you speak, cases are formed."

He invited the government to probe the corruption cases against him. "If there is an inquiry against me then let the Parliament take it up. If there was a case against me why wasn't an investigation launched since I was the leader of the opposition," Khursheed observed. He further criticised the method running fake news pertaining to cases against him. "It is inappropriate to insult me by getting the media to run fake news pertaining to my cases," he said.

The senior political leader further claimed that he had saved billions of rupees of the national exchequer. "Till date nobody had questioned my integrity and forming these cases against me is regrettable," he said.

The Sukkur wing of NAB has contacted different departments to obtain details of Shah's assets. The politician's son and son-in-law were also made part of the investigation by the anti-graft body.

