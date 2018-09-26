IHC declares F-14, F-15 sectors illegal

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High court (IHC) Tuesday rejected an intra-court appeal of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and declared Sectors F-14 and F-15 as illegal.

Judges, powerful bureaucrats, influential lawyers and journalists were among the beneficiaries of the upcoming sectors. The division bench comprised Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The appeal was filed against the orders of Justice Athar Minallah in which he declared the proceedings for acquiring land in Sectors F-14 and F-15 as illegal and stated that the land within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) could only be acquired under the CDA’s Ordinance of 1960.

In his orders, Justice Athar Minullah observed that as per regulations made under that law, the FGEHF and its role in matters relating to development, town planning or housing in areas where the ordinance was enforced, was illegal, void and without lawful authority.

“The federal government, directly or indirectly, is not empowered to deal with or engage in matters relating to development, town planning or housing otherwise than as expressly provided under Section 5 of the Ordinance of 1960,” Justice Minallah had stated. The F-14 and F-15 sector schemes were approved by the prime minister on May 1, 2015. Its award was finalised on November 15, 2016, covering an area of 7,003 kanals which had to be acquired from 650 villagers out of which 280 filed references with the court.