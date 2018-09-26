MPs seek details of understanding between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The opposition members in the National Assembly demanded of the government to furnish details of understandings reached with the Saudi Arabian government with particular reference to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The parliamentarians from the opposition benches also criticised the PTI government for giving relaxations to non-tax filers, saying it tantamount to giving equal rights to black-money and white-money holders.

Taking part in debate on the supplementary budget, Dr Nafeesa Shah of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) asked the PTI government to give details of agreements reached with the Saudi government regarding CPEC. “Whether the Chinese government has also been taken into confidence in this regard,” she questioned.

The PPP parliamentarian while criticising raise in gas tariffs, observed that the consumers would get inflated and increase utility bills in the new Pakistan. “The PTI government had made tall claims and made big announcements before assuming power but has started taking U-turn in less than three months time,” Nafeesha Shah said. Here she pointed out the Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that he would not undertake any foreign visit during the first three months but visited Saudi Arabia contrary to his announcement.

Dr Nafeesa Shah while pointed out government’s decision of ending large size accommodations of the president, prime minister and government, advised the rulers to apply the same formula on military generals.

She recalled while in the opposition, the PTI leaders continued to talk about PIA and Steel Mills and now economic condition and performance of these organisations had further deteriorated.

Another senior PPP member Syed Naveed Qamar said on one hand everybody talks about documentation of economy and on the other hand, the government had given relaxation to those who do not pay taxes. “The PTI government has ended difference between filer and non-tax filer,” he said, adding the intention of the government was that black and white money holders enjoy equal rights. He said the government would have to chalk out plan and take tough decisions for revenue generation.

Naveed Qamar said the PTI government had promised not to overburden the common man but it had increased the price of gas which would have inflationary impact. He wondered as how the government would cut the fiscal deficit through the new budgetary measures. He said the government is left with no option but to again resort to borrowing to fill the fiscal gap.

Shahida Akhtar Ali of JUI-F said that the mini budget presented by the government carries no relief for the common man, adding the government should enhance the salaries of the public sector employees.

Aslam Bhootani said that no cut should be made in the development projects of Gwadar and Balochistan. Ayesha Ghous said the new budgetary measures will have negative impact on the overall growth rate.

Shahnaz Wazir Baloch regretted that no allocation has been made in the mini budget for the maternal health.

Responding to the points raised by members, Minister of State for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar said they wanted growth with development and intend to bring improvement in the social sector. He said the economic policy would not be financed by the deficit, saying the foremost task of the government would be to rescue the economy from crisis. He told the House that regulatory duties had been imposed on luxury items to control imports and the same modus operandi was used by the previous governments to compress them.

He said the budgetary proposals envisage steps to help generating over 50% of revenue from enforcement measures and going after the non-filers and tax evaders. Regretting state of economy as inherited, Hammad Azhar said that present current deficit was currently double than the foreign exchange reserves.