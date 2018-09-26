HRCP forms interfaith working group

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has established the National Interfaith Working Group as part of its ongoing project on advocacy and legal aid for religious minorities.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday after the group’s inaugural meeting in Islamabad, HRCP has reiterated that freedom of religion and belief remains integral to the Commission’s work.

The National Interfaith Working Group represents a cross-section of religious and faith-based minority communities. This platform will facilitate interfaith dialogue and carry out collective advocacy, awareness and action to protect the fundamental rights of religious minorities.