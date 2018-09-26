Man murdered over litigation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A man was axed to death in Hasilpur over a litigation issue on Tuesday. According to Hasilpur city police, accused Shafique attacked and killed Sikandar with an axe near Chungi No-4.
FOUR HELD: Kotwali police arrested four fraudsters on charges of conducting fake sims’ activation of mobile phones. According to a police spokesman, the police arrested accused Kamran Javed, Khizar Abbas, Adil Hussain and Nadeem Ahmad with a fake sims’ biometric activation device and a thumb scale along with many activated sims.
