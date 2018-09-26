APTMA team meets governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the economy could not be strengthened without providing basic amenities and a secure environment to the business community. Talking to a 28-member APTMA delegation led by Gohar Ijaz at the Governor House here on Tuesday, the governor said that provision of basic amenities of life to the masses, eradication of poverty, and putting Pakistan on the road to progress and prosperity were the top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government.