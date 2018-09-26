Wed September 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Highway sub-engineer among three arrested

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra police on Tuesday arrested a Highway Department sub-engineer and his two accomplices for opening fire on a journalist during a protest here.

Reporters of various channels were covering a protest of shopkeepers against Highway Department for razing their shops on Gojra-Samundri Road when sub-engineer Amjad Munir along with his two accomplices tried to stop a reporter from coverage. When the reporter continued his professional work, the accused sub-engineer allegedly opened fire on the reporter.

However, he and other reporters hid to save their lives. Later, City police rushed to the spot and arrested the sub-engineer with his two accomplices Waqas and Abbas and registered a case against all three accused. The police also recovered a pistol from Amjad Munir.

Seven injured by land grabbers: Seven people were injured when 24 people tried to occupy a land at Chak 242/GB Noorpur Basti near Gojra on Tuesday. Akram and his family had constructed an outhouse on a state land and using it to keep their animals there. On the day of the incident, alleged land grabber Abdul Rehman and his 23 accomplices tried to occupy the land and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Akram was injured. In the meantime, when Akram’s relatives rushed to the spot to rescue him, the accused allegedly beat and injured six of them. The injured persons were rushed to the Gojra THQ Hospital.

CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED: Two theft incidents were reported here on Tuesday. Thieves took away Rs 75,000 and other valuables from the travel agency office of Rana Ghazanfar. Thieves broke into the shop of Kashif on Faisalabad Road and stole cash, cell phones and other articles.

