SC allows in-camera briefing in Asghar case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the FIA to give an in-camera briefing in the famous Asghar Khan case. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing on implementation of the apex court’s landmark judgment in the case. Appearing on notice, DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon requested for an in-camera briefing. He submitted that some facts about the case could only be disclosed separately.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the FIA to give an in-camera briefing in the famous Asghar Khan case. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing on implementation of the apex court’s landmark judgment in the case. Appearing on notice, DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon requested for an in-camera briefing. He submitted that some facts about the case could only be disclosed separately.
Comments