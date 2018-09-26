Wed September 26, 2018
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

How many thrones does Buzdar need?

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

Was almost cast in 'Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Policy without strategy?

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

BZU expels 10 students for disturbing peace

MULTAN: The Bahauddin Zakariya University discipline committee Tuesday expelled 10 students for disturbing peace and promoting brawls, said the officials. All the expelled students belonged to the People’s Students Federation (PSF). Talking to The News, BZU resident officer Prof Dr Muqarab Akbar said that the discipline committee had also fined Rs1,000 to each student and their entry into the university had been restricted. Those who expelled were Ahmed Tabassum Jatt, Naveed Ghazanfar, Sumail Jutt, Rana Junaid, Waqas Gujjar, M Usman, Rana Naveed, Abdur Rehman, Rashid Ahmed, Wahid Niazi and Ramzan. The expelled students were charged with torturing members of Baloch Students Organisation. These students had been involved in the incidents of beating their classmates. Prof Akbar said the committee had conducted meetings on September 11, 12 and 18 and deeply investigated all incidents, including beating of a Baloch student Khalil Khan Bugti in Umar Hall. These students also demonstrated violence at the DVM department on September 7. The committee heard the students’ version and decided their termination from the university, he added. He said the expelled students may file their appeals before the BZU syndicate chairman within 15 days of notification.

PMA demands uplift of health infrastructure: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded the Punjab government immediately start development work on the phase-II of Nishtar Hospital because the present hospital space is insufficient for the patients of not only Multan but also Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The PMA hosted a dialogue on growing health challenges and problems being faced by the public hospitals here on Tuesday. PMA president Prof Dr Masudur Rauf Haraj said the former provincial government planned Nishtar Hospital’s phase-II but the construction of building in this connection is pending since long.

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

