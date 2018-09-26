Health targets to be achieved: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that all health targets would be achieved with merit and transparency policy. “Under the Health Sectors Reforms Programme (HSRP) good attitude towards patients would be assured,” she said. She said this while hearing problems of people at her office here on Tuesday. She listened complaints for three consecutive hours and issued necessary directions as well. “Only provision of health facilities was not enough but hospital staff should have ability of quality service delivery” she said. “To reduce burden on major hospitals health centers at district level were being strengthen” she added.