New dams need of hour

LAHORE: Federal and provincial governments should make new dams to overcome shortage of water and build new hydel power stations to get cheaper electricity for national industries and agriculture. These demands were raised in a conference of general body of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Workers Union (CBA) held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall on Tuesday. They demanded that the government should also hire new people on 53,000 vacant posts in the distribution companies. Shortage of staff has been affecting not only its efficiency of electricity system, but also, causing tragic fatal accidents of the line staffs. Anser Majeed Khan Niazi, Punjab Minister For Labour and Human Resource and Mian Khalid Mehmood Minister for Disaster Management, addressed the conference and assured the workers the PM had specially advised to redress the grievances of the workers.