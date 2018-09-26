Wed September 26, 2018
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

How many thrones does Buzdar need?

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

Was almost cast in 'Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Policy without strategy?

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

New dams need of hour

LAHORE: Federal and provincial governments should make new dams to overcome shortage of water and build new hydel power stations to get cheaper electricity for national industries and agriculture. These demands were raised in a conference of general body of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Workers Union (CBA) held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall on Tuesday. They demanded that the government should also hire new people on 53,000 vacant posts in the distribution companies. Shortage of staff has been affecting not only its efficiency of electricity system, but also, causing tragic fatal accidents of the line staffs. Anser Majeed Khan Niazi, Punjab Minister For Labour and Human Resource and Mian Khalid Mehmood Minister for Disaster Management, addressed the conference and assured the workers the PM had specially advised to redress the grievances of the workers.

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

