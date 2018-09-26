Chinese firm keen to build PR projects

LAHORE: A Chinese company has shown willingness to build Marshalling Yard Pipri, container depot, restoration of railways lines in Karachi Port and starting a shuttle freight train between the port and Pipri on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis with Pakistan Railways. According to a press release, the development took place during a meeting of China Harbor Engineering Company’s delegation with Muhammad Aftab Akbar, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways here on Tuesday. The delegation was led by Chief Executive of China Harbor Engineering Company, Wang Xiaoping. Aftab Akbar thanked the delegation for interest in Pakistan Railways and asked them to prepare and share a feasibility report with railways in this regard to take the discussions forward. Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said Pakistan Railways was taking every possible measure to improve its infrastructure and bring in investments so that the investors were provided maximum facilities and cooperation. Deputy Chief Marketing Manager Kashif Rasheed and Deputy Chief Operating Superintendent Goods Mehmood Lakho were appointed focal persons from Pakistan Railways side on the occasion.