Amal’s death in Karachi robbery

SC forms body to identify persons responsible for killing

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday constituted a two-member special committee to investigate and identify people responsible for killing of a 10-year-old Amal, who lost her life during an alleged crossfire between police and robbers that occurred in Karachi’s Defence last month.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard a suo motu case regarding the death of Amal in Karachi.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken notice of the incident which had raised two serious questions ie failure of well-known hospital in providing emergency aid as required by law and apparent irresponsible firing by the police.

The apex court after hearing the instant matter, constituted a committee comprising Faisal Siddiqui and Umaima Mansoor.

The committee will require suggesting amendments necessary for police training, regulations and treatment of injured persons in hospitals. The court ruled that the committee can get support and advise of advocate general of Sindh, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa. During the course of hearing, the chief justice observed that innocent Amal lost her life due to alleged negligence first on the part of Karachi police, and then the administration of National Medical Centre (NMC) in DHA. It’s a tragic incident that needs a thorough investigation”, chief justice remarked and questioned as to whether the police that fired was well-trained. He further said some principles are required to set for avoiding such type of incidents.

At the outset of hearing, parents of Amal appeared before the court and narrated the story of that tragic incident. Beenish, mother of Amal recalled that they were travelling from Korangi Road towards FTC when a man approached us at the signal and asked us to hand over everything. She submitted that there was a lot of traffic at the signal at the time.

She said the man took her phone and bag and then told them to roll up the windows and left. She said as her husband started the car, they heard a gunshot and a bullet suddenly hit their windshield. “When I turned, I saw Amal lying in a pool of blood and my other daughter clutching my seat,” she added.

Later, she said after they rushed Amal to the National Medical Centre, the hospital staff did not provide immediate treatment and instead intubated the injured child and attached an ambu bag. She informed the court that the hospital staff told them Amal did not have much time and it was a medico-legal case so they should take her to the Jinnah hospital.

The mother further narrated that the hospital initially did not even help them arrange an ambulance but after much insistence, someone from the hospital called the Aman Foundation, which refused to send an ambulance till “arrangements were made” at the Jinnah Hospital. She further informed the court that when they asked if they could take the ambu bag along, the hospital staff refused.

“By the time an ambulance reached and they took their daughter to the Jinnah Hospital it was too late and Amal had lost the battle for life by then,” Beenish submitted. The mother submitted that they don’t want any compensation for the tragic death of their daughter but want to make sure that the shock and pain they faced while losing their dearest daughter should not happen to anyone else.

“Who allowed the police to use the AK-47 to counter street crime, she questioned, adding that they are not living in Kabul, Syria, Kashmir, Lebanon or Palestine but live in Karachi,” the mother told the court.

During the hearing, counsel for the aggrieved family submitted before the court that National Medical Centre (NMC) is a major hospital in Karachi. However, it was strange that it did not have ambulances.

Meanwhile, the court constituted a committee comprising lawyers Faisal Siddiqui and Umaima, the lawyers representing Amal’s parents, to give recommendations about an inquiry into the minor’s death. The court asked the committee to coordinate with Advocate General Sindh as well as lawyers including Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa while formulating the recommendations for suggesting amendments necessary for police training, regulations and treatment of injured persons in hospitals and adjourned further hearing until Friday.