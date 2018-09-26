Top professionals eye glory in CNS Open Golf

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading golfers would be featuring in the local edition of the UMA-CNS Open Golf Championship which tees off here at the Karachi Golf Club from September 27.

Regarded as Pakistan’s richest golf tournament, this year’s UMA-CNS Open is being played in two phases with the first one featuring national golfers and serving as qualifying event for the final phase – the UMA-CNS Open Asian Tour Championship.

The US$300,000 Asian Tour event would be played at the picturesque KGC from October 11-14.But before that leading national golfers would be locking horns for the Rs five million prize purse at the local matches of the UMA-CNS Open. The four-day tournament would be played over 72 holes.

This year’s UMA-CNS Open marks the tenth year of the association between the prestigious championship and United Marine Agencies.Sohail Shams, CEO of UMA, reiterated his company’s support for the promotion of golf in Pakistan.