Mathews dropped from SL ODI squad

COLOMBO: Days after he was removed from the limited-overs captaincy, Angelo Mathews has been dropped from Sri Lanka’s ODI squad over fitness concerns.

Mathews has responded almost immediately, demanding the selectors allow him to take a fitness test. The ODI squad for the forthcoming series against England has not yet been released, but it has been named and sent to the sports ministry for minister’s mandatory approval. As the squad is not official yet, there is a small chance Mathews could find his way back into it. For now, however, he is in a standoff with the selectors.