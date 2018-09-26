PMPA office-bearers elected

LAHORE: Usman Ahmed Ch has been elected president of Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association (PMPA) for the next 4-year term. The election process of PMPA office bearers was completed during the general council meeting of association here on Tuesday.

Following are the other office bearers: Former MPA Awais Qasim, Faisal Masood Kathia vice-presidents, Shahid Faqeer Virk Secretary General, Kaleemullah Farooqi, M Hafeez joint secretaries, Raheel Faraz Finance Secretary, Sonia Khan member executive body.

Shah Muhammad, M Aslam, Qaiser Ali and M Mubashar were elected in Coaching Association. General Council also elected Syed Tahir Fawad Shah as Patron-in-Chief. Newly-elected president PMPA Usman Ahmed Chaudhary said: “Our body will establish first pentathlon academy to promote the game in Punjab. We are going to host 5th National Championship in November”. Usman also lauded the role of DG SBP Aamir Jan for the promotion of sports in the province.