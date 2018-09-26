Elgar replaces Amla

JOHANNESBURG: Dean Elgar, who last played a One-day International in 2015, has been included in the South Africa squad for the three-match home series against Zimbabwe, Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday.

The left-hander will replace Hashim Amla, who is struggling with a finger injury. Faf du Plessis too will not feature in the series having not made significant progress from his shoulder injury and the onus of leading the side will, for now, rest with JP Duminy.

Squad: Dean Elgar, JP Duminy (c), Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo.