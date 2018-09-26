Lahore teams struggling in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: As Lahore Whites were struggling against KRL, SSGCL made the mockery of Lahore Blues on the opening day of the round four of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 matches here on Tuesday.

In the pool A match at the LCCA ground, Lahore Whites were pushed on the back foot by KRL when their six key batsmen were back in the pavilion at the score of 167 in 90 overs. Only Afaq Shahid with 47 not out, Ali Zaryab with 44 and Imran Dogar with 40 were the main run getters from Lahore. Yasir Ali bagged four wickets to do the main damage.

Scores: Lahore Region Whites first innings 167-6 in 90 overs (Afaq Shahid 47*, Ali Zaryab 44, Imran Dogar 40, Yasir Ali 4-19).A the Gaddafi Stadium, SSGCL put Lahore Blues attach to the sword with Fawad Alam and Umer Amin being the master attackers with the bat in their team’s 329 for five in 85.3 overs.

He gathered a classic unbeaten 136 off 195 balls while Umer Amin hammered 109 to equally support Fawad. He had 138 balls to reach his century mark. Earlier Asif Zamir went to the pavilion making 44 runs.

Scores: SSGCL first innings 329-5 in 85.3 overs (Fawad Alam 136*, Umer Amin 109, Asif Zamir 44).

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: As many as fifteen wickets fell on the opening day of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Ground with National Bank (NBP) ending the day having upper hand against Islamabad Region.

Islamabad were bowled out for 167 with NBP reaching 140 for 5 in reply.Scores: Islamabad Region 167 all out in 49.5 overs (Arsal Sheikh 34*,Muhammad Nadeem 25, Hammad Azam 4-24, Mir Hamza 3-51, Atif Jabbar 2-42) NBP 140-5 in 31 overs (Rameez Raja 40, Ali Asad 27, Muhammad Nadeem 3-45).

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Peshawar Region 176 all out in 48.2 overs (Israrullah 42, Sajid Khan 34, Bilawal Bhatti 6-38, Asad Ali 2-26). SNGPL 100-1 in 34 overs: (Muhammad Hafeez 46 not out, Imran Butt 44 not out)

At Abbottabad Stadium, Abbottabad: FATA Region 356-7 in 80 overs: (Afaq Raheem 76, Asif Afridi 56 not out, Asad Afridi 52, Muhammad Talha 46 not out, Khurram Shahzad 5-106, Umer Gul 2-66) vs HBL

At UBL Sports Complex Ground No 1 Karachi: PTV 154 all out in 59.4 overs: (Adnan Mahmood 62, Hasan Mohsin 59, Waqar Anwar 6-43, Anwar Ali 2-15). Karachi Region Whites 65-2 in 23 overs: (Khurram Manzoor 29 not out)

At Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Region 110 all out in 32.3 overs: (Muhammad Asif 5-43, Ehsan Adil 4-26) Wapda 125-7 in 44 overs (Ayyaz Tasawar 50*,Saad Altaf 3-34).

At Multan Stadium, Multan: ZTBL 223 all out in 89.4 overs (Waqar Salim 43, Anas Mustafa 40, Shahrukh Ali 36*, Muhammad Ali Khan 3-46, Ali Usman 3-48, Sajjad Hussain 3-69) vs Multan Region.