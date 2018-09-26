Countering Yasir is our top priority: Siddle

DUBAI: Surviving the wiles of Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is Australia’s “number one plan” in the upcoming test series in the United Arab Emirates, fast bowler Peter Siddle has said.

Yasir played a key role in Australia’s unravelling during the last UAE tour in 2014, when the legspinner took 12 wickets at an average of 17.25 to drive the hosts to a thumping 2-0 win in the two-Test series.

Four years later, a raw Australia squad has returned to the Gulf state without two of their best batsmen in the suspended Steve Smith and David Warner, and would appear vulnerable to another spin bowling assault from Sarfraz Ahmed’s team.

Looking to counter Yasir and 19-year-old prodigy Shadab Khan, Australia have re-hired spin bowling consultant Sridharan Sriram and flown in two Indian wristspinners, including Pardeep Sahu, who has played for Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab.

Siddle said the tourists had spent plenty of time in the Dubai heat working out ways to deal with legspin and Yasir, specifically. “He’s (Yasir) going to play a big part,” said the veteran paceman.