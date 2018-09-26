Zimbabwe recall Raza for BD tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARARE: Zimbabwe batsman Sikandar Raza has been recalled for national duty for their upcoming overseas tour to Bangladesh after the 32-year-old sorted out the contractual issues with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC). “I am extremely delighted with the news and thanks to ZC who quickly sorted out my issues. I just want to put this behind me and concentrate on my cricket,” Raza said.
